Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.