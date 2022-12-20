Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTS opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $198.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

