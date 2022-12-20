Crypto International Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200,766.35 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Crypto International token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto International has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $200,766.35 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44372099 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $218,296.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

