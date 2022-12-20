Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $13.51 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021604 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.