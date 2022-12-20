COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.0577 on Exchanges

COTI (COTI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $50.14 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

