Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.87 and its 200-day moving average is $501.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

