CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,262,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.