Contrasting Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Photronics and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Photronics presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.34%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.94%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Photronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

89.8% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Photronics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $663.76 million 1.58 $55.45 million $1.71 9.92 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.29 $200.00 million $6.17 10.37

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 13.07% 9.97% 7.83% Silicon Motion Technology 20.76% 32.05% 22.25%

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Photronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

