Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Continental Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of CLR opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 37.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.