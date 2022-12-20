Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 3021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
