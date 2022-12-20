Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Hits $17.97 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Compound has a total market cap of $234.08 million and $17.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $32.21 or 0.00194322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.77039427 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $10,941,872.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

