CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
