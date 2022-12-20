CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CommScope by 53.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CommScope by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CommScope by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $3,885,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

