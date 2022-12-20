Collective Family Office LLC Sells 32,491 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,491 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

VWO remained flat at $38.95 on Tuesday. 161,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,311,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

