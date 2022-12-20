Collective Family Office LLC Buys 2,369 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,621,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. 7,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

