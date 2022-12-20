Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $41.25 million and $6.58 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.98 or 0.01498776 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009395 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019861 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.01725141 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

