Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RFI opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

