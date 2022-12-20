Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 3.4 %

RQI opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 96.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

