Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVRW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.