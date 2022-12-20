Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,411. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 33,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

