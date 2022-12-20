Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109.50 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $690.08 million and $109.50 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $903.00 or 0.05370935 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00499072 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.32 or 0.29580704 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.