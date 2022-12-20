Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $451.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. Research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.