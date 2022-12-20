Chan W. Lee Sells 2,055 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 588,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,196. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

