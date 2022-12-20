Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $206.57. 2,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.84.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

