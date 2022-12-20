Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 41.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

