Celo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.14 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Celo has a market capitalization of $246.08 million and $7.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

