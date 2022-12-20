Celer Network Market Capitalization Reaches $72.20 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $72.20 million and $3.24 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

