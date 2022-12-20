Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $127.06.

