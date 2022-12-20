Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6,968.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 330,675 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 261,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $176.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $200.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

