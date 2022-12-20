Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,599,000 after acquiring an additional 935,735 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,732,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $93.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

