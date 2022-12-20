Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

