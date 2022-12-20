Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 196.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

AMD stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

