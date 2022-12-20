Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.03.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
