Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $366,882,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 358,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WCN opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

