Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $17,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $243,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

