Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 53.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. 12,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

