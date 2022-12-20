Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,652. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

