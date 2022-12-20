Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 990.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

ROK opened at $250.66 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $350.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

