Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

