Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 45,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

ZBRA stock opened at $243.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $609.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

