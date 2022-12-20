CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 1.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Stock Down 5.5 %

KMX stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

