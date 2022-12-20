Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.86 on Tuesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
