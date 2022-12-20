Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.86 on Tuesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

