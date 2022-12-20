Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,763. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

