Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.82. 19,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,812. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.50.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

