Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 861,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,502,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

