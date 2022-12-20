Bubblefong (BBF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $115.34 Million

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $115.34 million and approximately $648,174.45 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bubblefong has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00018738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $879.09 or 0.05212860 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.34 or 0.29508914 BTC.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bubblefong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bubblefong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

