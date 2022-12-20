Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $24.07

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Wendy’s Price Performance
WEN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
