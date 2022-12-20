Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $24.07

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

