Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $311.00

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.67.
LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $93,542,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
