Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Price Target at C$7.29

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Equinox Gold

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

