Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $272.77

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $242.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

