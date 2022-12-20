Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price at $43.80

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEMY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €55.00 ($58.51) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €29.50 ($31.38) to €31.40 ($33.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Aperam stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

